FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Sunday due to T-20 match

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced to provide uninterrupted electricity supply on Sunday (November 13, 2022) due to final cricket match of T-20 World Cup between Pakistan and England.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that all necessary arrangements had been completed to provide uninterrupted power supply to all feeders in five circles of FESCO region including district Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar.

All shutdown permits had been cancelled for Sunday (November 13) whereas the field staff was directed to remain alert; he said and added that feeder incharges would also remain present on grid stations.

Similarly, sufficient staff would also remain present at all complaint centers and it would be bound to take prompt action to immediately resolve electricity related complaints.

In this connection, necessary material had also been provided at sub-division level to remove fault from electricity lines and transformers, he added.