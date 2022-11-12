UrduPoint.com

FESCO To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply On Sunday Due To T-20 Match

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 09:34 PM

FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Sunday due to T-20 match

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced to provide uninterrupted electricity supply on Sunday (November 13, 2022) due to final cricket match of T-20 World Cup between Pakistan and England

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced to provide uninterrupted electricity supply on Sunday (November 13, 2022) due to final cricket match of T-20 World Cup between Pakistan and England.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that all necessary arrangements had been completed to provide uninterrupted power supply to all feeders in five circles of FESCO region including district Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar.

All shutdown permits had been cancelled for Sunday (November 13) whereas the field staff was directed to remain alert; he said and added that feeder incharges would also remain present on grid stations.

Similarly, sufficient staff would also remain present at all complaint centers and it would be bound to take prompt action to immediately resolve electricity related complaints.

In this connection, necessary material had also been provided at sub-division level to remove fault from electricity lines and transformers, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Faisalabad World Electricity Company Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Toba Tek Singh November Sunday All From FESCO

Recent Stories

CPO reviews traffic, security arrangements to faci ..

CPO reviews traffic, security arrangements to facilitate tourists in Murree

18 seconds ago
 SP Saddar pays surprise visit to Chuntra, Chakri p ..

SP Saddar pays surprise visit to Chuntra, Chakri police stations

19 seconds ago
 Biden to persuade Xi for reining in N. Korea in G2 ..

Biden to persuade Xi for reining in N. Korea in G20 talks

20 seconds ago
 17 criminals held, contraband seized

17 criminals held, contraband seized

24 seconds ago
 Big screen arranged for T-20 final

Big screen arranged for T-20 final

3 minutes ago
 Pak army, civil society on one page: NPCIH chairma ..

Pak army, civil society on one page: NPCIH chairman

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.