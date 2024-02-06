FESCO To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply On Election Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has chalked out a plan
to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all polling station areas on
general elections 2024.
FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Tuesday the company had
set up a monitoring cell at FESCO Headquarters where Chief Executive
Officer Engineer Muhammad Amir would monitor all electricity related
issues.
He said that circle officers and SEs of all circles were issued necessary
directions to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the region
on election day.
In this connection, the FESCO would also remain in touch with returning
officers of their respective jurisdiction in districts Faisalabad, Jhang,
Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar
so that electricity related emergency could be resolved promptly.
He said the FESCO had cancelled leaves of its employees and deputed
more than 5000 staffers to deal with electricity related emergency.
The operation officers would remain available at their stations and monitor
the entire power supply activities.
Emergency centers were also set up in headquarters of all circles
where FESCO staff would remain alert round the clock.
The people could contact FESCO helpline 118 and central complaint
centre through telephone numbers 041-9220618, 041-922020 in case
of any emergency, he added.
