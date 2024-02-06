Open Menu

FESCO To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply On Election Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has chalked out a plan

to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all polling station areas on

general elections 2024.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Tuesday the company had

set up a monitoring cell at FESCO Headquarters where Chief Executive

Officer Engineer Muhammad Amir would monitor all electricity related

issues.

He said that circle officers and SEs of all circles were issued necessary

directions to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the region

on election day.

In this connection, the FESCO would also remain in touch with returning

officers of their respective jurisdiction in districts Faisalabad, Jhang,

Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar

so that electricity related emergency could be resolved promptly.

He said the FESCO had cancelled leaves of its employees and deputed

more than 5000 staffers to deal with electricity related emergency.

The operation officers would remain available at their stations and monitor

the entire power supply activities.

Emergency centers were also set up in headquarters of all circles

where FESCO staff would remain alert round the clock.

The people could contact FESCO helpline 118 and central complaint

centre through telephone numbers 041-9220618, 041-922020 in case

of any emergency, he added.

