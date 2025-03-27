FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a plan to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

On the special directive of FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr Muhammad Aamer, special teams have been formed to maintain an uninterrupted power supply and resolve consumer complaints on a priority basis.

According to a spokesperson here Thursday, a special monitoring cell has been established at FESCO headquarters to oversee the smooth supply of electricity around the clock. This cell will be directly supervised by FESCO CEO Engr. Muhammad Aamer.

Additionally, high-level officers will monitor load management, LT/HT breakdowns, and consumer complaints throughout the Eid holidays. They will ensure immediate restoration of electricity in case of emergencies or power outages.

To facilitate uninterrupted service, emergency duties have been assigned to operational staff.

Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) have been instructed to prepare transformer trolleys in advance, allowing quick replacements for faulty transformers. Staff at sub-divisional complaint centers and grid stations will work in three shifts, ensuring that any feeder breakdowns are addressed promptly.

In case of power outages, consumers can register their complaints through the following contact numbers: First Circle: 041-9200641, 0370-1813109, Second Circle: 041-9330063, 0345-1502298, Jhang Circle: 047-9200220, 0370-1813307, Sargodha Circle: 048-9232378, 0345-1500939, Mianwali Circle: 0459-920033, 0370-1813506, Toba Tek Singh Circle: 046-9201119, 0370-1813609. Consumers can also report issues via Facebook, Smart App, helpline 118, toll-free number 0800-66554, and SMS service 8118, ensuring immediate response and resolution.