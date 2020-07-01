FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply to disposal pumping stations

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Shafiqul Hasan has said that electricity supply would be ensured round the clock to the disposal pumping stations of WASA during monsoon and rainy season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Shafiqul Hasan has said that electricity supply would be ensured round the clock to the disposal pumping stations of WASA during monsoon and rainy season.

During a meeting, he directed the FESCO officers that they should make all necessary arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply to disposal pumping stations so that WASA could drain out rainwater timely.

He said that patrolling teams should also be activated so that they could remove faults, if any, in the lines which were supplying electricity to disposal pumping stations.

He directed the FESCO officers to ensure implementation on safety measures while working on live-lines during monsoon and rainy days.

He said that FESCO employees were precious asset of the company, therefore, no compromise would be made on their safety.

He also directed the FESCO line staff not to start work at any line without "permit" and necessary safety measures should be adopted before working in the field.