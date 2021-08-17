FESCO to ensure uninterrupted supply on Youm-e-Ashur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Engr Bashir Ahmed Tuesday assured the consumers that FESCO would ensure uninterrupted power supply during Muharram and especially on Youm-e-Ashur [10th of Muharram].

Totally seven control rooms have been established at Faisalabad, Sargodha, Jhang, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Chiniot and duties have been assigned to the officers.

All necessary arrangements have been finalised to ensure continuous power supply during Youm-e-Ashur.

The FESCO CEO said that vacations of the staff have been canceled so that electricity problems of consumers could be resolved on priority basis.

He said that transformers, trolleys have also been provided to the sub- divisional offices to cope with any emergency situation.

Consumers can register their complaints at telephone number of their respective sub divisional office which mentioned on their electricity bills, toll free numbers 080066554, helpline 118, FESCO central complaint center 041-9220618, 041-9220290 or through Whatsapp number 0345-1500413. Consumers can also lodged complaint at SMS at 8118 or Email: fesco118@gmail.com