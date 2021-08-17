UrduPoint.com

FESCO To Ensure Uninterrupted Supply On Youm-e-Ashur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

FESCO to ensure uninterrupted supply on Youm-e-Ashur

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Engr Bashir Ahmed Tuesday assured the consumers that FESCO would ensure uninterrupted power supply during Muharram and especially on Youm-e-Ashur [10th of Muharram].

Totally seven control rooms have been established at Faisalabad, Sargodha, Jhang, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Chiniot and duties have been assigned to the officers.

All necessary arrangements have been finalised to ensure continuous power supply during Youm-e-Ashur.

The FESCO CEO said that vacations of the staff have been canceled so that electricity problems of consumers could be resolved on priority basis.

He said that transformers, trolleys have also been provided to the sub- divisional offices to cope with any emergency situation.

Consumers can register their complaints at telephone number of their respective sub divisional office which mentioned on their electricity bills, toll free numbers 080066554, helpline 118, FESCO central complaint center 041-9220618, 041-9220290 or through Whatsapp number 0345-1500413. Consumers can also lodged complaint at SMS at 8118 or Email: fesco118@gmail.com

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Bhakkar Mianwali SMS FESCO Muharram

Recent Stories

Emirates Skywards launches “Skywards+” to offe ..

Emirates Skywards launches “Skywards+” to offer its global members access to ..

25 minutes ago
 Tecno Phantom X is available for PreBooking

Tecno Phantom X is available for PreBooking

28 minutes ago
 With Two Million Handsets Sold in Pakistan, realme ..

With Two Million Handsets Sold in Pakistan, realme sets its Eyes on the Next Mil ..

30 minutes ago
 President Alvi on the sets of Dirilis: Ertugrul

President Alvi on the sets of Dirilis: Ertugrul

33 minutes ago
 Huawei: there is no evidence Huawei ever implanted ..

Huawei: there is no evidence Huawei ever implanted any backdoor in its products

35 minutes ago
 Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council discuss prep ..

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council discuss preparations for start of season a ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.