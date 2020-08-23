UrduPoint.com
FESCO To Establish Complaint Center At Mianwali

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:10 PM

FESCO to establish complaint center at Mianwali

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to establish a complain centre in Mianwali division to facilitate the consumers of the area with early redress of their complaints.

In this connection, Civil Works Directorate FESCO has also issued work order to a firm and the complaint centre would be completed within short span of two months with an estimated cost of Rs.1.384 million, said FESCO spokesman on Sunday.

More Stories From Pakistan

