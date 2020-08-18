FESCO to establish transformer reclamation workshop

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to establish a state-of-the-art transformer reclamation workshop in its Mianwali circle with an estimated cost of Rs.19.8 million.

A spokesman of the company said here on Tuesday that FESCO board of Directors also accorded approval for workshop at Shehbaz Khail in Mianwali circle.

He said that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Engineer Shafiqul Hasan has directed the FESCO staff to complete this project by December 2020.

In this connection, Executive Engineer Shakeel Haidar has also invited bids which would be opened on September 08, 2020.

He said that establishment of reclamation workshop will help in repair of out-of-order, damaged and burnt transformers without any delay. This step will also help in restoring electricity by replacing defective transformers within minimum time.

This reclamation workshop will also help in lessening burden on workshops of Sargodha and Faisalabad circles, he added.