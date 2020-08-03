Fesco to establish transformer reclamation workshop in Mianwali circle

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has decided to establish a modern transformer reclamation workshop in its Mianwali circle.

A spokesman for the company on Monday said the Fesco board of Directors also accorded approval for workshop in Mianwali circle as the area was facing electricity related problems.

He said that establishment of reclamation workshop would help in repairing of out-of-order, damaged and burnt transformers without any delay.

He said the BoD also approved purchase of 550,000 single-phase metres and 3,200 transformersof 25-KVA for the Fesco region.