UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fesco To Establish Transformer Reclamation Workshop In Mianwali Circle

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Fesco to establish transformer reclamation workshop in Mianwali circle

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has decided to establish a modern transformer reclamation workshop in its Mianwali circle.

A spokesman for the company on Monday said the Fesco board of Directors also accorded approval for workshop in Mianwali circle as the area was facing electricity related problems.

He said that establishment of reclamation workshop would help in repairing of out-of-order, damaged and burnt transformers without any delay.

He said the BoD also approved purchase of 550,000 single-phase metres and 3,200 transformersof 25-KVA for the Fesco region.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Circle Mianwali

Recent Stories

UAE launches Adahi project in Yemen

40 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 34 ..

2 hours ago

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 L ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 August 2020

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

SEHA announces walk-in registration for COVID-19 s ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.