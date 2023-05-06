FESCO to hire service of 600 private security guards

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to hire service of 600 private security guards for protection of its installations, properties and offices in 8 districts of its region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha and Chiniot.

Chairman board of Directors (BoDs) FESCO Malik Tahseen Awan in a statement here on Saturday said that the security guards would be hired for a period of one year initially. However, extension could also be made in their contract for another 2 years on their satisfactory performance.

He said that the candidates who have maximum 40 years of age were eligible to apply and the company would award a money salary of Rs.

35,000/- to security guard, Rs.40,000 per month to Sergeant having maximum age 45 years and Rs.50,000/- to inspector having maximum age of 50 years.

He said that physical and mental fitness of the candidates was must for this recruitment. In this regard, ex-army persons and TEVTA certificate holders could also apply if they have at least Matric pass certificate.

The registered firms could submit their offers/bids for the service of security guards in the office of Additional Director (Security) FESCO Headquarters Faisalabad up to May 23, 2023 and the FESCO would select them after proper auction, he added.