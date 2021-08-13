Fesco to hold ceremonies on Independence Day

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) will celebrate the Independence Day with simplicity due to Muharramul Haraam on Saturday (August 14)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) will celebrate the Independence Day with simplicity due to Muharramul Haraam on Saturday (August 14).

A Fesco spokesman on Friday said a flag hoisting ceremony would be held at its headquarters here on Saturday to mark the day.

Chief Executive Officer Engineer Bashir Ahmad will address participants of the ceremony.

The similar functions would also be held at circles, divisional and sub-divisional offices,he added.