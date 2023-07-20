Open Menu

FESCO To Hold E-court At Second Circle On Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Superintending Engineer Second Circle Engineer Muhammad Ameer will hold an E-Court (Open Court) on facebook here on Friday (July 21, 2023)

FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that the open court would start at 10 a.m.

and FESCO SE would listen to the electricity related complaints till 12 p.m.

The electricity consumers belonging to FESCO Second Circle Faisalabad including Nazim Abad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Allama Iqbal Colony, Sammundri and Tandlianwala divisions could contact the Superintending Engineer through facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCO-2ND-Circle-110212314959664/�and the SE Second Circle would issue on-spot orders for redressal of consumers complaints, he added.

