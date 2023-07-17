Fesco to hold E-court on 19th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Engineer Bashir Ahmed will hold an open court (online-facebook) on Wednesday (July 19). Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Monday that the open court would start at 10 am and the chief would listen to complaints till 12 pm.

The consumers belonging to eight districts, including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh,Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar, could contact the chief through facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOEKatchery/ , he added.