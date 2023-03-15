UrduPoint.com

FESCO To Hold E-court On Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

FESCO to hold e-court on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed will hold an e-Court (Open Court) on facebook here on Friday (March 17, 2023).

FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said, here on Wednesday, that the open court would start at 10 am and FESCO Chief would listen to the electricity related complaints till 12 pm.

The electricity consumers belonging to 8 districts of FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar could contact FESCO Chief through facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOEKatchery/ and FESCO Chief Executive Officer would issue on-spot orders for redressal of consumers complaints, he added.

