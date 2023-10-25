Open Menu

FESCO To Hold E-court On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed will hold an E-Court (Open Court) on facebook here on Friday (October 27, 2023)

FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that the open court would start at 10 a.m.

and FESCO Chief would listen to the electricity related complaints till 12 p.m.

The electricity consumers belonging to 8 districts of FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar could contact FESCO Chief through facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOEKatchery/ and FESCO Chief Executive Officer would issue on-spot orders for redressal of consumers complaints, he added.

