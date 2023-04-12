FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed will hold an E-Court (open court) on facebook, here on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that the open court would start at 10a.m.

and FESCO Chief would listen to the electricity related complaints till 12p.m.

The electricity consumers belonging to 8 districts of FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar could contact FESCO Chief through facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOEKatchery/ and FESCO Chief Executive Officer would issue on-the-spot orders for redressing these complaints, he added.