FESCO to hold online court on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Superintending Engineer (Operations) First Circle Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Muhammad Afzal Rana will hold an online open court (khuli kutchehry) in Circle Office, here on Thursday (May 12, 2022).

A spokesman said on Wednesday that the open court would start at 10:30a.m.

and the SE (Operations) would listen to electricity related complaints till 12:30 noon.

The electricity consumers belonging to FESCO First Circle including Civil Line, Abdullah Pur, Chak Jhumra, Jaranwala, Chiniot and Lalian divisions could contact the open court through telephone number 041-9200641 and Superintending Engineer would issue on-spot orders for redress of their issues, he added.