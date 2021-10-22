FESCO to hold online Open Court Friday

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr Bashir Ahmed will hold an online Open Court on 22nd October (Friday) at FESCO Headquarters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr Bashir Ahmed will hold an online Open Court on 22nd October (Friday) at FESCO Headquarters.

FESCO spokesman said that in view of the current coronavirus pandemic, the CEO would hear consumers' complaints online from 3 p.

m. to 4 p.m. on telephone number 041-9220290 and 041-9220618.

The consumers belonging to FESCO jurisdiction including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Chiniot and Bhakkar can call him for early redress of their complaints, he added.