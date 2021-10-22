UrduPoint.com

FESCO To Hold Online Open Court Friday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:27 AM

FESCO to hold online Open Court Friday

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr Bashir Ahmed will hold an online Open Court on 22nd October (Friday) at FESCO Headquarters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr Bashir Ahmed will hold an online Open Court on 22nd October (Friday) at FESCO Headquarters.

FESCO spokesman said that in view of the current coronavirus pandemic, the CEO would hear consumers' complaints online from 3 p.

m. to 4 p.m. on telephone number 041-9220290 and 041-9220618.

The consumers belonging to FESCO jurisdiction including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Chiniot and Bhakkar can call him for early redress of their complaints, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Toba Tek Singh October From FESCO Court Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

2 hours ago
 ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai& ..

ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai&#039;s Clean Energy Strategy 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pa ..

Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pavilion

2 hours ago
 Putin Says Russia, US on Right Track After Geneva ..

Putin Says Russia, US on Right Track After Geneva Summit

2 minutes ago
 Scientists in New Zealand Discover Anesthetic Use ..

Scientists in New Zealand Discover Anesthetic Use for Algae Toxin - Reports

2 minutes ago
 UK virus cases top 50,000 for first time since Jul ..

UK virus cases top 50,000 for first time since July

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.