FESCO to hold online open court on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will organize online open court (Khuli Kutchery) at its Second Circle here on Thursday, February 25.

Superintending Engineer (Operation) Second Circle Noorul Hasan will hear public complaints relating to electricity from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The people should contact the open court through telephone number 041-9330060 and mobile phone number0345-1502298, he added.