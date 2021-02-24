UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO To Hold Online Open Court On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 03:52 PM

FESCO to hold online open court on Thursday

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will organize online open court (Khuli Kutchery) at its Second Circle here on Thursday, February 25

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will organize online open court (Khuli Kutchery) at its Second Circle here on Thursday, February 25.

Superintending Engineer (Operation) Second Circle Noorul Hasan will hear public complaints relating to electricity from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The people should contact the open court through telephone number 041-9330060 and mobile phone number0345-1502298, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Mobile Company Circle February From FESCO Court P

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan opposition leader calls on Prime Minist ..

52 seconds ago

Malaysia wants to further increase trade ties with ..

55 seconds ago

Committee formed to make recommendations for next ..

57 seconds ago

Heathrow airport dives into 2.0 bn annual loss

59 seconds ago

Bayern teen Musiala, 17, opts for Germany seniors ..

4 minutes ago

EU Decision to Expand Russia Sanctions Over Navaln ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.