FESCO To Hold Online Open Court On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:43 AM

FESCO to hold online open court on Thursday

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will hold an online open court (Khuli Katchery) in its First Circle here on Thursday (May 20, 2021)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will hold an online open court (Khuli Katchery) in its First Circle here on Thursday (May 20, 2021).

FESCO spokesman said that Superintending Engineer (Operation) First Circle Syed Muhammad Mubashar Rizvi will listen to electricity related complaints in his office from 11 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The people can contact him through telephone number 041-9200641 and mobile number 0345-1502593, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

