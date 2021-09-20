FESCO to hold online open court Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will arrange an online open court (Khuli Kutchery) at its second circle Faisalabad here on Tuesday (September 21, 2021).

FESCO spokesman said on Monday that Superintendent Engineer (Operation) Second Circle Mian Muhammad Rafeeq will chair the open court which would start at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Electricity consumers of Nazimabad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, People's Colony, Sammundri and Tandlianwala divisions could ontact the online court from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. through telephone number 041-9330060 and mobile phone number 0345-1502298.

The SE Operation will listen to the consumers' problems relating to electricity and issueon the spot orders for redressal of the same, spokesman added.