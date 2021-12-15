UrduPoint.com

FESCO To Hold Open Court On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 05:12 PM

Superintending Engineer (Operation Second Circle Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Mian Muhammad Rafiq will hold an open court (Khuli Kutchery) in his office here on Friday, December 17

FESCO spokesman said on Wednesday the open court would start at 11 am and the SE Second Circle would listen electricity related complaints till 12 noon.

The electricity consumers belonging to Nazim Abad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, People's Colony, Sammundri and Tandlianwawla divisions can contact the open court through telephone numbers041-9330060 and 0345-1502298 and FESCO SE will issue on the spot orders for redressal oftheir grievances, he added.

