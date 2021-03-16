FESCO to hold open court on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will organise an open court (khuli kutchery) here on Thursday (March 18, 2021).

A FESCO spokesman said on Tuesday that Chief Engineer (Operations) Nazir Ayaz Khan will hear public complaints relating to electricity during open court held at 11a.

m. in XEN Office People's Colony Division Chak No 223-RB near 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station.

He will also issue on-spot orders for redress of the public complaints, FESCO spokesman added.