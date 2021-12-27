UrduPoint.com

FESCO To Hold Open Court On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 05:33 PM

FESCO to hold open court on Wednesday

Superintending Engineer (Operations) Second Circle Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Mian Muhammad Rafiq will hold an open court in his office on Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021

A spokesman said on Monday that the open court would start at 11 a.m.

and the SE Second Circle would listen to electricity related complaints till 12 noon.

The electricity consumers belonging to Nazim Abad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, People's Colony, Sammundri and Tandlianwawla divisions can contact the open court through telephone numbers 041-9330060 and 0345-1502298 and FESCO SE will issue on-spot orders for redress of their issues, he added.

