UrduPoint.com

FESCO To Hold Open Courts On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2022 | 07:40 PM

FESCO to hold open courts on Friday

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad will hold an E-court (khuli kutchehry) on facebook at 10:30 a.m., followed by an open court by the Superintending Engineer (Operations) Second Circle Faisalabad Mian Muhammad Rafiq at 2:30 p.m. here on Friday (March 18, 2022).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad will hold an E-court (khuli kutchehry) on facebook at 10:30 a.m., followed by an open court by the Superintending Engineer (Operations) Second Circle Faisalabad Mian Muhammad Rafiq at 2:30 p.m. here on Friday (March 18, 2022).

A spokesman for FESCO said on Thursday that electricity consumers belonging to entire FESCO region including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar could contact the FESCO chief through his facebook page www.

facebook.com/FESCOOFFICIAL/, while the consumers belonging to Nazim Abad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, People's Colony, Sammundri and Tandlianwala divisions could contact the open court of SE (Operations) Second Circle Mian Muhammad Rafiq through telephone number 041-9330060 and mobile phone number 0345-1502298.

The open courts would continue for an hour and FESCO chief as well as SE Operations would issue on-the-spot orders for redressing the public complaints, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Mobile Facebook Company Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Circle Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Toba Tek Singh Tandlianwala March FESCO Court P

Recent Stories

Green Youth Movement to provide eco-friendly jobs, ..

Green Youth Movement to provide eco-friendly jobs, empowerment to youngsters: Da ..

1 minute ago
 Kashmir rally calls for early solution of Kashmir ..

Kashmir rally calls for early solution of Kashmir issue, end to HR abuses in IIO ..

1 minute ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah offers condoles ..

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah offers condoles to family of Makhdoom Khaliq

1 minute ago
 Irish PM tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Whit ..

Irish PM tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of White House meeting

1 minute ago
 Operation against profiteers; Admin seals seven sh ..

Operation against profiteers; Admin seals seven shops, arrests seven violators

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>