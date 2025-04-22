FESCO To Hold Training Sessions For Officers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 07:23 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to train its officers under the “FESCO Officers Management and Leadership Development Program.”
Executive Engineers (XENs), Superintending Engineers (SEs), Deputy Directors and Additional Directors will participate in the training. According to the spokesperson here Tuesday, the FESCO administration has decided to conduct Management and Leadership Development training for FESCO officers from experts from the Professional Development Center of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).
The training session will be held on April 26-27 and May 9-10.
In this connection, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Aamer said that completion of the Management and Leadership training will prove helpful in decision-making, highlighting leadership skills and better governance of officers, which would not only increase the overall performance of FESCO but also enable officers and employees to serve customers in a better way.
