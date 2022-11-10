FESCO to install 5,000 electricity meters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has released 5,000 new single-phase electricity meters for installation in five operation circles of the region.

As many as 1,400 meters have been issued to the first circle, 1,000 to the second circle, 1,000 to Jhang circle, 1,200 to Sargodha circle and 400 to Mianwali circle.

Chief Executive FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmed directed all superintending engineers (SEs) for early installation of the meters.