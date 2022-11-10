UrduPoint.com

FESCO To Install 5,000 Electricity Meters

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 06:10 PM

FESCO to install 5,000 electricity meters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has released 5,000 new single-phase electricity meters for installation in five operation circles of the region.

As many as 1,400 meters have been issued to the first circle, 1,000 to the second circle, 1,000 to Jhang circle, 1,200 to Sargodha circle and 400 to Mianwali circle.

Chief Executive FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmed directed all superintending engineers (SEs) for early installation of the meters.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Jhang Sargodha Circle Mianwali All FESCO

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik part ways: Reports

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik part ways: Reports

5 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on soci ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on social media for historic defeat

1 hour ago
 "Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," s ..

"Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," says Shaheen Shah Afridi

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m ..

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 month ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

2 hours ago
 Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.