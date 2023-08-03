Open Menu

FESCO To Outsource Bills' Distribution In 14 Subdivisions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

FESCO to outsource bills' distribution in 14 subdivisions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to outsource bills' distribution in 14 subdivisions of its 3 divisions of the First Circles including Civil Lines, Abdullahpur and Sheikhupura Road divisions.

A spokesman said here on Thursday that there were more than 486,000 electricity consumers in 14 subdivisions. He said that 152,000 consumers were in five subdivisions of Civil Lines division including City, Civil Lines, Islampura, Sargodha Road and Muslim Town subdivision, while 169,000 consumers were in five subdivisions of Abdullahpur division including Madina Town, Mansoorabad, Gattwala, Naimat Colony and Jaranwala Road divisions.

Similarly, 164,000 consumers were in four subdivisions of Sheikhupura division including Mananwala, Millat Town, Tariq Abad and Hajji Abad subdivisions.

The outsource distribution of electricity bills would resolve the complaints of late delivery of bills whereas this step would also help FESCO to expedite its recovery pace and promote soft image of the company.

The FESCO has released tenders and the well-reputed firms having at least 2-year experience are eligible to submit their bids for outsource bill distribution project, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Sargodha Sheikhupura Jaranwala Mananwala Muslim Pace (Pakistan) Limited FESCO

Recent Stories

PCB mourns the passing of former Chairman Ijaz But ..

PCB mourns the passing of former Chairman Ijaz Butt

17 minutes ago
 55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in internat ..

55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in international exports in H1 2023: Emir ..

36 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

2 hours ago
 Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

5 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

5 hours ago
SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

5 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

6 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

6 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan