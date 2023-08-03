FESCO to outsource bills' distribution in 14 subdivisions

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to outsource bills' distribution in 14 subdivisions of its 3 divisions of the First Circles including Civil Lines, Abdullahpur and Sheikhupura Road divisions.

A spokesman said here on Thursday that there were more than 486,000 electricity consumers in 14 subdivisions. He said that 152,000 consumers were in five subdivisions of Civil Lines division including City, Civil Lines, Islampura, Sargodha Road and Muslim Town subdivision, while 169,000 consumers were in five subdivisions of Abdullahpur division including Madina Town, Mansoorabad, Gattwala, Naimat Colony and Jaranwala Road divisions.

Similarly, 164,000 consumers were in four subdivisions of Sheikhupura division including Mananwala, Millat Town, Tariq Abad and Hajji Abad subdivisions.

The outsource distribution of electricity bills would resolve the complaints of late delivery of bills whereas this step would also help FESCO to expedite its recovery pace and promote soft image of the company.

The FESCO has released tenders and the well-reputed firms having at least 2-year experience are eligible to submit their bids for outsource bill distribution project, he added.