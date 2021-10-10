FESCO to purchase safety gear for line staff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will purchase various safety devices and related material to ensure safety of Line staff.

According to FESCO Additional Director General, Material Management, Shahid Mahmood, the safety gear would include 5800 rain coats, 3000 pairs of safety boots, rechargeable torches, safety head adjustable lights, life saving chains for LT lines, beeper, 157 feet and 32 feet long 300 fiber stairs etc.