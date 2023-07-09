FESCO to re-function its abandoned pole plant

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to re-functionalise its abandoned pole plant on urgent basis.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that Chairman board of Directors (BoD) FESCO Malik Tahseen Awan during a meeting reviewed Buland Hill Pole Plant and directed the FESCO authorities to take immediate steps for re-functioning of this pole plant.

He said that Buland Hill Pole Plant was sprawling over 312 acres of land. It was established in 70s and state-of-the-art machinery was installed there to make poles for FESCO installations but later this plant stopped functioning due to unknown reasons.

On direction of Chairman FESCO Board, General Manager Operation Rana Muhammad Ayub visited the plant site and conduced its complete survey to re-functionalize it.

Chief Engineer Development Amir Mehboob Elahi, Chief Engineer Technical Services Saeed Ahmad, SEGSO Rao Muhammad Ali and Xen Civil Works Shakeel Haidar Lak also accompanied with the General Manager FESCO.