Open Menu

FESCO To Re-function Its Abandoned Pole Plant

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2023 | 10:10 PM

FESCO to re-function its abandoned pole plant

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to re-functionalise its abandoned pole plant on urgent basis.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that Chairman board of Directors (BoD) FESCO Malik Tahseen Awan during a meeting reviewed Buland Hill Pole Plant and directed the FESCO authorities to take immediate steps for re-functioning of this pole plant.

He said that Buland Hill Pole Plant was sprawling over 312 acres of land. It was established in 70s and state-of-the-art machinery was installed there to make poles for FESCO installations but later this plant stopped functioning due to unknown reasons.

On direction of Chairman FESCO Board, General Manager Operation Rana Muhammad Ayub visited the plant site and conduced its complete survey to re-functionalize it.

Chief Engineer Development Amir Mehboob Elahi, Chief Engineer Technical Services Saeed Ahmad, SEGSO Rao Muhammad Ali and Xen Civil Works Shakeel Haidar Lak also accompanied with the General Manager FESCO.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company SITE Muhammad Ali Shakeel Sunday FESCO

Recent Stories

TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural ..

TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural bonds

43 minutes ago
 UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

4 hours ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

5 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

5 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

5 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

5 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

5 hours ago
 RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

5 hours ago
 Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan