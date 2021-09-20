UrduPoint.com

FESCO To Repair 693 Defective Transformers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to repair its 693 defective power transformers.

A spokesman said on Monday that there were 335 power transformers of 50-KVA, 308 transformers of 100-KVA and 50 transformers of 200-KVA, which were defective and out of order in five circles of FESCO region.

Therefore, the company has decided to get their defective transformers repaired privately and in this connection, Chief Engineer Operation Ghulam Farooq has called tenders which would be opened on Sept 28, 2021.

The successful bidder company will be bound to collect the defective transformers from Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali and Sargodha circles.

