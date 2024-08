FESCO to replace 25 two-phase transformers with three-phase

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will replace 25 transformers of two-phase with three-phase for redressing the complaints of low voltage in different areas of the FESCO region.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir approved the replacement of 25 two-phase transformers in different subdivisions and this project would be completed within next fortnights.

These transformers would be replaced in Gol Fowara Model Town-B in City Subdivision, main Katchery Bazaar Street No.4 in Civil Line Subdivision, Lasani Town and Tariq Town in Islampura Subdivision, Suharwardi Town in Sargodha Road Subdivision, Bawa Chwk Street No.1 in Muslim Town Subdivision, C-Block Edan Garden and Madina Town in Madina Town Subdivision, Waheed Park in Mansoorabad Subdivision, Chak No.

197-RB in Gattwala Subdivision, Astana in Jaranwala Road Subdivision, Usman Town in Niamat Colony Subdivision, Anwar Abad in City Jaranwala Subdivision, Chak No.23-GB in Faisalabad Road Subdivision, Chak No.109-GB in Haidar Ali Shah Subdivision, Chak No.136-RB in Chak Jhumra No.1 Subdivision, Chak No.143-RB in Chak Jhumra No.2 Subdivision, G-Block Gulistan Colony in Tariq Abad Subdivision, Chak No.201-RB Talanwan in Mannanwala Subdivision, A-Block Millat Town in Millat Town Subdivision, Naseer Abad in Hajji Abad Subdivision, Mehriyya Masjid near Qureshian in City Lalian Subdivision, Chak No.50 in Rural Lalian Subdivision, Jhang Road in Chiniot No.1 Subdivision and Siddique Abad in Chiniot No.2 Subdivision, he added.