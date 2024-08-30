FESCO to replace old electricity transmission system in eight bazaars

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has completed framework for the project of special cable with connector and piping to replace the old wires and control the short circuit incidents in all the eight bazaars of clock tower chowk

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has completed framework for the project of special cable with connector and piping to replace the old wires and control the short circuit incidents in all the eight bazaars of clock tower chowk.

The cost on the project has been estimated at Rs 700 million and work on the project will be initiated after releasing funds by the district administration.

This was stated by Chief Executive FESCO Engr Muhammad Amir during a meeting held with consumers’ action committee here on Friday.

He asked the consumers to register their complaints at 118 for immediate redressal as he is personally monitoring the complaint system. He said that teams have been constituted at sub-division level to redress the complaints in addition to taking special measures to redress rain related electricity issues.

He said that provision of Rs 14 per unit relief to consumers which have used 201-500 units has been started and amended electricity bills are being issued to consumers of badge 1-11. The due date of payment of bills has also been extended for 5-7 days. The consumers can also download their online bills, he added.

He further said that a zero tolerance policy is being followed against power thieves and corrupt staff, adding that doors of his office were open for consumers to resolve their issues.

He said that now, there is no complaint about overbilling being received by FESCO.

Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and President Supreme Anjuman Tajran City Haji Mohammad Aslam Bhali, District Chairman Baitul Mal and Central Chairman Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association Sheikh Qaiser Shams Guchha and others also expressed their views on the occasion.