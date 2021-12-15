UrduPoint.com

FESCO To Take Steps To Avoid Tripping During Foggy Season

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 02:20 PM

FESCO to take steps to avoid tripping during foggy season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will take proactive steps to avoid tripping during the foggy season. In this connection, field staff were directed to wash/clean the disc insulators on a top priority basis.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed while presiding over a review meeting of Grid Station Operation (GSO) and Grid Station Construction (GSC) at FESCO headquarters here Wednesday.

He directed the GSO and GSC staff to complete maintenance and repairing work at all grid stations in the FESCO region for provision of uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the upcoming summer season.

He further said that both directorates should make joint efforts to complete different development projects at grid stations and warned that there should be no compromise on quality because distribution and supply system was the backbone of the company.

He directed to escalate the tendering process, purchase of material for the maintenance and civil works at grid stations.

Earlier, Superintending Engineer (SE) GSO Muhammad Shabbir and Project Director GSC Faisal Raza Marth briefed the CEO about the performance of their directorates and told that maintenance, up-gradation of grid stations and construction of transmission lines was in full swing while cleaning/washing of the disc insulators was being made for smooth electricity during hazy and smoggy season.

They said that extension and up-gradation of panels at Jhang road, Chiniot road, Millat road and value addition city would be completed till March.

The meeting was attended by General Manager Operations Muhammad Saleem, Chief Engineer Operations Ghulam Farooq, Chief Engineer Development Rana Ayub and other concerned officers.

