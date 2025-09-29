FESCO training centres playing vital role in employees capacity building

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Deputy Director Training FESCO Sajjad Haidar Awan said that FESCO training centers are playing vital role in professional growth and departmental promotion of the employees.

During a meeting here on Monday, he said that FESCO had established Regional Training Center at its Headquarters along with circle training centers in Sargodha, Jhang and Mianwali which are equipping the employees with technical and administrative skills to serve both the organization and its consumers more effectively.

He said that employees trained at these centers were contributing significantly to the development of FESCO in addition to resolving consumer issues promptly.

Through the training programs, the participants were guided to enhance their management and technical capabilities by preparing themselves as a skilled workforce to meet future challenges with confidence, he added.

He highlighted the recent activities in the training centers and said that last month, a promotion class for UDC to Assistant was held at the Regional Training Center Faisalabad where 19 employees from FESCO region participated.

In the promotion class for Meter Readers to Meter Supervisor Second, 25 employees participated while 8 employees attended the promotion class for Audit Assistants to Assistant Audit Officers.

Similarly, 95 employees benefited from CRM, CCMS and E-OPS training sessions, he added.

He said that at Circle Training Center Sargodha, 26 employees took part in the promotion training for Assistant Linemen to Linemen Second. In Jhang, 6 employees attended the same class while in Mianwali, 16 employees were trained under this promotion category.

He said that under the special directions of FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir, all training centers including RTC Faisalabad had been equipped with modern tools and facilities.

The employees were being provided technical training on contemporary lines to ensure they could become more productive for FESCO and deliver improved services to the consumers in future, he added.