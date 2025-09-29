Open Menu

FESCO Training Centres Playing Vital Role In Employees Capacity Building

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM

FESCO training centres playing vital role in employees capacity building

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Deputy Director Training FESCO Sajjad Haidar Awan said that FESCO training centers are playing vital role in professional growth and departmental promotion of the employees.

During a meeting here on Monday, he said that FESCO had established Regional Training Center at its Headquarters along with circle training centers in Sargodha, Jhang and Mianwali which are equipping the employees with technical and administrative skills to serve both the organization and its consumers more effectively.

He said that employees trained at these centers were contributing significantly to the development of FESCO in addition to resolving consumer issues promptly.

Through the training programs, the participants were guided to enhance their management and technical capabilities by preparing themselves as a skilled workforce to meet future challenges with confidence, he added.

He highlighted the recent activities in the training centers and said that last month, a promotion class for UDC to Assistant was held at the Regional Training Center Faisalabad where 19 employees from FESCO region participated.

In the promotion class for Meter Readers to Meter Supervisor Second, 25 employees participated while 8 employees attended the promotion class for Audit Assistants to Assistant Audit Officers.

Similarly, 95 employees benefited from CRM, CCMS and E-OPS training sessions, he added.

He said that at Circle Training Center Sargodha, 26 employees took part in the promotion training for Assistant Linemen to Linemen Second. In Jhang, 6 employees attended the same class while in Mianwali, 16 employees were trained under this promotion category.

He said that under the special directions of FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir, all training centers including RTC Faisalabad had been equipped with modern tools and facilities.

The employees were being provided technical training on contemporary lines to ensure they could become more productive for FESCO and deliver improved services to the consumers in future, he added.

Recent Stories

Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE Presiden ..

Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian H ..

17 minutes ago
 Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to ..

Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..

47 minutes ago
 Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both team ..

Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?

1 hour ago
 SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based ..

SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural He ..

Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage

1 hour ago
 Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritim ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October

2 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s ..

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties

2 hours ago
 Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches ..

Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series

2 hours ago
 Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tol ..

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

2 hours ago
 FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan