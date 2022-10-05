FESCO upgrades 132-kV Bhalwal grid station

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has installed a 31.5/40 MVA transformer at Bhalwal grid station, in place of 132-kV power to expedite supplying power through the grid.

According to Circle Office Sargodha spokesman, FESCO was working on war-footing to complete maintenance, repairing and upgradation related electricity work across the region.