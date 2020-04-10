UrduPoint.com
FESCO Upgrades Drivers

Fri 10th April 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) -:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) board of Director has approved two-step-time-scale up-gradation of drivers.

According to the spokesperson, FESCO has upgraded 294 drivers in scale-11 from 9.

Meanwhile, FESCO management has sought applications from interested employees including officers for long term loans for the year 2019-20.

The long term loans will be provided for purchase of plots, homes, car and motorcycles which will be recovered from them in easy installments.

The employees can submit their applications with Directorate/Circle concerned by April 30.

