FESCO upgrades RCSC to facilitate consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Infrastructure of the Regional Customers Services Centre (RCSC) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has been upgraded with installation of latest and state-of-the-art IT related equipments in order to ensure best possible facilities to the electricity consumers and expatriate Pakistanis.

This was stated by Rana Atif Chairman HR Committee of FESCO board of Directors (BoDs) while visiting the RCSC here on Wednesday.

He said that all resources were being utilized to make this facility customer-friendly so that consumer's complaints could be resolved there and then in addition to further improving overall image of the company.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmad briefed Rana Atif about different facilities being offered by RCSC and said that a separate counter has been established for special persons, senior citizens and expatriates where the complaints would be attended immediately.

He said that FESCO had introduced a mobile application which could be installed on android mobile phones through the app store and consumers can get information about load management schedules, duplicate bills and lodge complaints regarding electric breakdown in addition to getting information about bills of previous months.

FESCO has also started receiving online applications for new electricity connections and this mechanism would help consumers to file applications while sitting in their homes, he added.

Later, Chairman HR Committee Rana Atif reviewed working of modern token machines and visited different counters and asked about their scope of work and performance.

General Manager Operation Chaudhary Muhammad Saleem, Chief Engineer P&D Itrat Hussain, Director Commercial Khalid Mehmood, Staff Officer Abid Rasheed and others were also present during this visit.