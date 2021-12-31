UrduPoint.com

FESCO Upgrading Transmission, Distribution System To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 01:34 AM

FESCO upgrading transmission, distribution system to ensure uninterrupted power supply

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was upgrading its transmission and distribution system to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to its consumers during the summer season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was upgrading its transmission and distribution system to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to its consumers during the summer season.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmad while addressing a function held for handing over operational vehicles to new subdivisions at FESCO headquarter here Thursday.

He said the FESCO was a consumer-friendly organization and it was exploiting its all available resources to ensure in time services by strengthening and augmenting its transmission and distribution system. He said that transmission lines and grid stations were being upgraded well before the summer season.

He said the shortage of meters and other installation material would also be overcome by next week.

He further said that 159 vehicles were being purchased with the approval of FESCO board of Directors (BOD). Among these include single cabins, pickups and other vehicles for the operation staff.

He hoped that with these vehicles, the FESCO would save approximately Rs 55 million per annum from the head of petrol, maintenance and other related expenditures.

He said that in the first phase, 13 signal cabin latest porters H-100 model of Hyundai were being handed over to the most needed subdivisions so that consumers complaints could be redressed expeditiously by ensuring speedy transportation of staff and material.

He assured that all existing fleets would be replaced with new vehicles within the next 20-30 years in the region.

Member FESCO BOD Suleman Najeeb Khan said that maximum facilities were being doled out to the FESCO officers and officials.

"We are trying to introduce digitalization and automation so that the problems of FESCO consumers could be resolved through a click", he added.

General Manager (Operation) Ch. M Saleem, Chief Engineer (Operation) Ghulam Farooq, Chief EngineerDevelopment Rana Ayub, Chief Commercial Officer M. Nawaz, Chief Financial Officer M Nazir and otherofficers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Petrol Shortage Electricity Company Vehicles All From Hyundai Click Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Weather remained cloudy in Balochistan

Weather remained cloudy in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Former Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan visits ..

Former Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan visits BTTN

2 minutes ago
 Six illegal shops sealed

Six illegal shops sealed

2 minutes ago
 University of Turbat holds 11th Syndicate Meeting

University of Turbat holds 11th Syndicate Meeting

2 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condemns Quetta blast

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condemns Quetta blast

5 minutes ago
 4 died, 15 others injured in Quetta blast

4 died, 15 others injured in Quetta blast

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.