FESCO upgrading transmission, distribution system to ensure uninterrupted power supply

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was upgrading its transmission and distribution system to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to its consumers during the summer season.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmad while addressing a function held for handing over operational vehicles to new subdivisions at FESCO headquarter here Thursday.

He said the FESCO was a consumer-friendly organization and it was exploiting its all available resources to ensure in time services by strengthening and augmenting its transmission and distribution system. He said that transmission lines and grid stations were being upgraded well before the summer season.

He said the shortage of meters and other installation material would also be overcome by next week.

He further said that 159 vehicles were being purchased with the approval of FESCO board of Directors (BOD). Among these include single cabins, pickups and other vehicles for the operation staff.

He hoped that with these vehicles, the FESCO would save approximately Rs 55 million per annum from the head of petrol, maintenance and other related expenditures.

He said that in the first phase, 13 signal cabin latest porters H-100 model of Hyundai were being handed over to the most needed subdivisions so that consumers complaints could be redressed expeditiously by ensuring speedy transportation of staff and material.

He assured that all existing fleets would be replaced with new vehicles within the next 20-30 years in the region.

Member FESCO BOD Suleman Najeeb Khan said that maximum facilities were being doled out to the FESCO officers and officials.

"We are trying to introduce digitalization and automation so that the problems of FESCO consumers could be resolved through a click", he added.

General Manager (Operation) Ch. M Saleem, Chief Engineer (Operation) Ghulam Farooq, Chief EngineerDevelopment Rana Ayub, Chief Commercial Officer M. Nawaz, Chief Financial Officer M Nazir and otherofficers were also present on the occasion.