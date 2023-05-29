FESCO warns defaulters to cut their connections after 1st June

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued final warning to defaulters for severing their electricity supply connection after 1st June if they failed to clear company's dues.

FESCO spokesperson said here on Monday that various government and private institutions were chronic defaulters of the company and they had not cleared company's dues despite repeated notices.

He said that about Rs.700 million were pending against various government departments including Rs.680 million against Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rs 5 million against Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), Rs 7 million Municipal Corporation, Rs.

1.7 million against Buildings Department, Rs.2.55 million against Pakistan Railways (PR) and Rs.2 million against Police Department.

He said that FESCO was facing severe financial constraints due to non-payment of charges.Therefore, the FESCO authorities had decided to launch a vigorous recovery campaign and cut all electricity supply connections of domestic, industrial and commercial consumers who would fail to clear their dues up to June 1,2023.