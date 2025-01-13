Open Menu

FESCO Wins Silver Medal In Wapda Tug Of War-2025 Event

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM

FESCO wins silver medal in Wapda tug of war-2025 event

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) secured silver

medal in the 50th WAPDA Inter-unit tug of war -2025 event played

at WAPDA sports complex, Lahore under the aegis of WAPDA

sports board.

Teams from LESCO, FESCO, GEPCO, MEPCO and NTDC participated

in the competitions.

LESCO won by defeating FESCO in the final match, while GEPCO stood third.

FESCO Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Amir and others congratulated

the team.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Sports WAPDA Company Silver Event From LESCO FESCO GEPCO MEPCO

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passeng ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024

17 minutes ago
 realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

28 minutes ago
 UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-Germa ..

UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..

31 minutes ago
 EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission ab ..

EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel

32 minutes ago
 When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris ..

When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World

36 minutes ago
UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capa ..

UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

47 minutes ago
 UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects ..

UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..

1 hour ago
 ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage lo ..

ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s ..

HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh

2 hours ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ah ..

Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

3 hours ago
 UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic r ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan