FESCO wins silver medal in Wapda tug of war-2025 event

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) secured silver

medal in the 50th WAPDA Inter-unit tug of war -2025 event played

at WAPDA sports complex, Lahore under the aegis of WAPDA

sports board.

Teams from LESCO, FESCO, GEPCO, MEPCO and NTDC participated

in the competitions.

LESCO won by defeating FESCO in the final match, while GEPCO stood third.

FESCO Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Amir and others congratulated

the team.