UrduPoint.com

FESCO Workshop Gutted

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2022 | 05:30 PM

FESCO workshop gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Precious material at Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) regional workshop was reduced to ashes in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the fire erupted in regional workshop situated at Jhumra Road near Tariqabad Phattak due to overheat in 11-kV wires.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious packaged material. Fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO constituted a committee to probe the matter and submit its report at the earliest, the spokesman said.

More Stories From Pakistan

