FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :On the special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmed, the online portal for the installation of new electricity meters is fully activated.

The consumers of eight districts of FESCO region including Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Chiniot, Bhakkar and Sargodha are enjoying this facility and applying online for new electricity connection.

FESCO has spent millions of rupees for execution of the state of the art online system in all five operation circles of the FESCO region.

Under this system latest computers and hardware systems have been provided in Sub Divisional, Divisional and Circle Offices so that applications for new connections could be completed rapidly.

Special training sessions were also arranged for the FESCO staff to complete the different stages of the online portal.

The process for applying for a new connection has been made very simple. Applicants have to click the tab on new connection at FESCO website then application form would be opened. After filling the requisite information, applicants would select the required connection category. Then the sub divisional office would receive the application for a new connection and the applicant would receive the application number and receipt at same time.

The applicant can track his application online at any time while FESCO is also delivering SMS on applicants' mobile number after issuance of demand notice.