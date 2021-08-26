UrduPoint.com

FESCO's Online Portal For New Electricity Meter Is Fully Activated

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 09:11 PM

FESCO's online portal for new electricity meter is fully activated

On the special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmed, the online portal for the installation of new electricity meters is fully activated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :On the special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmed, the online portal for the installation of new electricity meters is fully activated.

The consumers of eight districts of FESCO region including Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Chiniot, Bhakkar and Sargodha are enjoying this facility and applying online for new electricity connection.

FESCO has spent millions of rupees for execution of the state of the art online system in all five operation circles of the FESCO region.

Under this system latest computers and hardware systems have been provided in Sub Divisional, Divisional and Circle Offices so that applications for new connections could be completed rapidly.

Special training sessions were also arranged for the FESCO staff to complete the different stages of the online portal.

The process for applying for a new connection has been made very simple. Applicants have to click the tab on new connection at FESCO website then application form would be opened. After filling the requisite information, applicants would select the required connection category. Then the sub divisional office would receive the application for a new connection and the applicant would receive the application number and receipt at same time.

The applicant can track his application online at any time while FESCO is also delivering SMS on applicants' mobile number after issuance of demand notice.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Mobile Company Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Same Circle Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Toba Tek Singh SMS All Click Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Bulgaria Mobilizes 700 Soldiers to Secure Borders ..

Bulgaria Mobilizes 700 Soldiers to Secure Borders Against Migrants - Defense Min ..

6 minutes ago
 AJK PM seeks attention of UN towards human rights ..

AJK PM seeks attention of UN towards human rights abuses in IIOJK

6 minutes ago
 FUU offers BS/MS admissions fro fall semester

FUU offers BS/MS admissions fro fall semester

6 minutes ago
 Anti-smoking clinic established at DHQ

Anti-smoking clinic established at DHQ

6 minutes ago
 Taliban Spokesman Not Ruling Out IS Involvement in ..

Taliban Spokesman Not Ruling Out IS Involvement in Kabul Airport Blasts

10 minutes ago
 Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during i ..

Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during its confrontation with Arsenal

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.