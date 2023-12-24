Open Menu

Festival Chit Ramos Festival Of Kalasha Ends

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2023 | 02:20 PM

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The religious festival of Kalash Valley, Chit Ramos (Chowmos), has come to an end with males and females from the three valleys of Kailash, Rambur, and Brir, participating in the festival.

A large number of domestic and foreign tourists participated in the Chaimos Festival, said Tourism Authority Spokesman Muhammad Saad. Tourism Police constables performed duty at the festival, spokesman Mohammad Saad said.

The local tourism police provided all kinds of facilities to tourists during the festival, Mohammad Saad said, adding, “Various rituals were also performed in the festival.

The Police continued to perform duty on the routes leading to Lowari Tunnel and Kalash Valley, he informed. The Chaimos festival is celebrated as a symbol of joy and peace for the winter season, spokesman Mohammad Saad said.

In the festival, children and girls compete by setting fire to the branches of pine trees and making a loud smoke various rituals are performed in the Chaumos festival including Shishau, Savi Lek Har, Choi Nari, Mandahek, Bonfire and Shara Berayak, he added. He said fruits, vegetables and dry fruits were distributed to share love, peace and unity.

