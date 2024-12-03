Festival for Special children held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Special education department with the collaboration of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organised a festival at a local park for differently-abled children,here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson,various stalls were set up including food,handicrafts and paintings made by Special children were also displayed in the event.

Blood screening camp was also set-up where screening of children was done free of charge.

The parents appreciated the department for organizing the festival.