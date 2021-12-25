Festivals like Christmas promote religious harmony : Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that festivals like Christmas promote religious harmony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that festivals like Christmas promote religious harmony.

He said this while addressing a ceremony organized at CM office in connection with Christmas celebrations.

The chief minister cut the Christmas cake and felicitated Christian community. Pakistani nation equally shares the joys and happiness of different festivals.

He said that the minorities especially the Christian community had played a commendable role in the progress and development of the country. He lauded the services rendered by the Christian community, their love for the country and commitment with the motherland.

He said, "Pakistan belongs to every citizen and minorities have equal rights and complete religious freedom."Provincial Ministers Ejaz Alam, Sardar Husnain Bahadur Drashk, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Spokesman of Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar, MPAs Mahendra Pal Singh, Syed Iftikhar Gilani, Haroon Gul, Bishop Azad Marshall, Archbishop Sebastian Francis, Dr. Majid Abe, Head of Salvation Army Lahore, Chairperson Minority Advisory Council Punjab Jacqueline Tressler, Vice Chairman Minority Advisory Council Punjab Robinson Aziz Frances, Bishop Wilson John Gill, Secretary for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs and others were present on this occasion.