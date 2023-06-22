Open Menu

Festivals Of Pakistan, China Sign Of Cultural Values: APCOYF President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :President of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF) Aasma Ismail Butt Thursday said the festivals of Pakistan and China are a sign of their cultural values and the platform of Federation was active in highlighting the culture of both countries.

She said this on the occasion of "Dragon Boat Festival" held at a local hotel, a news release said.

In the festival Li Yue Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, Cai Dafu Member China's Embassy in Pakistan, La Jielian President Overseas Chinese Association of Pakistan, Shujaat Ali, Chairman of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation, Muhammad Nasir Khan President Chinese Association Rawalpindi Pakistan,President Abdul Qayyum Overseas Chinese Association Gilgit-Baltistan including Pakistan and Chinese large number of community participated as guests.

Calvin Hsiung was the host on this occasion.

Li Yue said that the support of cultural values helps to win the hearts of people. There are similarities in the culture of Pakistan and China, which will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

Aasma Ismail Butt congratulated the organizers of the "Dragon Boat Festival" and added that the festival is one of the four top traditional Chinese festivals. The Dragon Boat Festival commemorates Yuan, a famous Chinese poet, she added.

President APCOYF said that everyone knows that the Pakistan-China friendship spans decades and the latter supported us in every era.

"We are also trying to highlight the culture of both countries through the platform of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation. So that our relations can be strengthened," she added.

