Festivals to be organized to project cultural heritage: Asif Lodhi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Information & Culture department (I&C) will arrange public festivals in Taxila, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and Sahiwal for the promotion of cultural heritage.

This was disclosed by Secretary Information & Culture department Asif Bilal Lodhi while presiding over a review meeting of approved Annual Development Program (ADP) projects for the promotion of cultural heritage.

The secretary said that this would help project the ancient civilization of Gandhara, the history of Mohenjo Daro and the cultural significance of Cholistan through art and sculpture exhibitions, folk nights and seminars. Fairs and cultural exhibitions will be projected internationally with the help of modern means, he added. Pakistan's soft image could be restored worldwide through the message of love, peace and inter-faith harmony, he said.

He noted that culture is a vital part of tourism and in the present era, instead of entertainment, the tourism sector has become a strong source of economic development while the importance of culture has also increased manifold.

International promotion of local culture will lead to the promotion of tourism in the country, he maintained.

Additional Secretary Mehboob Alam briefed about the proposed program to promote the ancient civilization of Gandhara in Rawalpindi and Taxila and said that the Punjab Arts Council is organizing a cultural festival in Rawalpindi to highlight the historical and cultural importance of Taxila. Apart from this, Taxila is also important with regard to Buddhism's ancient wars. He directed the arts council to highlight various aspects of the history of Taxila in the festival and ensure the holding of a cultural festival in Cholistan along with Rawalpindi before the month of Ramadan.