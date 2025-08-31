Festive preparations for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) illuminate streets, mosques across cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) As Eid Milad un Nabi draws near, preparations are in full bloom with mosques and streets shining with lights where communities are organizing special prayers for flood victims, Milad Mehfils and processions to honor the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), fostering a sense of togetherness and devotion.

Speaking to a state news channel, organizers in various cities emphasized the importance of unity and peace during this blessed time.

They also highlighted the efforts being made to ensure the safety and participation of all, especially in the larger processions, as they continue to plan for an unforgettable celebration.

In light of the recent floods that have devastated many areas, people have also gathered for special prayers, asking for relief and blessings for those affected by the disaster, said a citizen of Islamabad.

"This year, we not only celebrate the birth of the Prophet but also pray for the victims of the floods, hoping for their speedy recovery and safety," said one of the local organizers.

Alongside the spiritual observances, food distribution efforts are underway to support flood-affected families, ensuring they have access to necessities during this challenging time.

"Eid Milad un Nabi brings communities together not just in joy, but in solidarity, especially this year when many families are facing hardship due to the floods," a Mosque official in Lahore added.

In addition to the religious observances, there has been a significant rise in the sale of decorative items such as small flags, colorful lights and banners.

Shopkeepers across cities are reporting high demand as families rush to adorn their homes and mosques in preparation for the occasion.

"People are buying lights and decorative items to bring a festive spirit into their homes, as it is an important part of the celebrations," said a local vendor.