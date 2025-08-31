Open Menu

Festive Preparations For Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH) Illuminate Streets, Mosques Across Cities

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Festive preparations for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) illuminate streets, mosques across cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) As Eid Milad un Nabi draws near, preparations are in full bloom with mosques and streets shining with lights where communities are organizing special prayers for flood victims, Milad Mehfils and processions to honor the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), fostering a sense of togetherness and devotion.

Speaking to a state news channel, organizers in various cities emphasized the importance of unity and peace during this blessed time.

They also highlighted the efforts being made to ensure the safety and participation of all, especially in the larger processions, as they continue to plan for an unforgettable celebration.

In light of the recent floods that have devastated many areas, people have also gathered for special prayers, asking for relief and blessings for those affected by the disaster, said a citizen of Islamabad.

"This year, we not only celebrate the birth of the Prophet but also pray for the victims of the floods, hoping for their speedy recovery and safety," said one of the local organizers.

Alongside the spiritual observances, food distribution efforts are underway to support flood-affected families, ensuring they have access to necessities during this challenging time.

"Eid Milad un Nabi brings communities together not just in joy, but in solidarity, especially this year when many families are facing hardship due to the floods," a Mosque official in Lahore added.

In addition to the religious observances, there has been a significant rise in the sale of decorative items such as small flags, colorful lights and banners.

Shopkeepers across cities are reporting high demand as families rush to adorn their homes and mosques in preparation for the occasion.

"People are buying lights and decorative items to bring a festive spirit into their homes, as it is an important part of the celebrations," said a local vendor.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan