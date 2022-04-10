UrduPoint.com

Festive Rush Witnesses On Fruits, Grocery Shops During Ramzan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2022

Festive rush witnesses on fruits, grocery shops during Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :With the advent of holy month of Ramzan, a huge festive rush were witnessed in all roadside vendors, Sasta bazaars, local fruit markets and grocery stores where people were found bargaining with retailers for necessary kitchen items.

The markets were flooded with special Ramzan food items especially dates, fruits, beverages and frozen items to attract the customers, said a report aired by a private news channel.

According to citizens, due to an increase in the price of the essential commodities, they are in a dilemma over what to buy and what to forego, adding, sellers are using this month as an opportunity to multiply prices much more than before Ramzan.

The sale of juicy watermelons, melon, banana, Apple and other summer related fruits have witnessed surge in sale due to rising temperatures during Ramzan despite comparatively high prices, said a citizen.

The demand of fruits high as making fruit chat in Iftar is super easy and healthy as well, said a customer.

Fruits are the healthiest thing to eat after a fast due to their high nutrition value, said a customer while purchasing watermelon from roadside vendor.

A fruit seller said that due to Ramzan the prices of apple, banana, watermelon and other fruits have also been increased massively.

"Shopkeepers are selling low quality fruits at higher rates," said a customer.

A grocery store seller said that like previous years, hundreds of thousands of customers were seen visiting stores on daily basis, hoping there would be further spike in sales.

As most of the people observe Roza during this month, so the sale of fruits increases, because sweets and special Chaats are made in homes using fruits during Iftar. So, the sale of fruits has increased,"Store owner also claimed that we are doing very good business during this precious month rather than the other months where people were purchasing variety of Kitchen items including dairy products in large quantities.

