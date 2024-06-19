Open Menu

Festivities Continue Across Northern Sindh On Third Day Of Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The festivities and celebrations of Eid-ul-Azha continue on the third consecutive day (Wednesday) as people visit their relatives and recreational sites to share the joy of Eid in northern Sindh.

On the second day of Eid, people visit their relatives, where they give Eid greetings to one another. 

On this occasion, people plan a special menu for their guests, keeping in mind that the dishes should be different from the regular meals.

Varieties of dishes Most traditional dishes are part of the menu, as such dishes are liked by everyone.

Get-together planning at home or somewhere outside is also part of this holy festival.

Eidi is given to the children, which fascinates them a lot.

 

Families enjoy visiting recreational sites; they also visit restaurants to enjoy meals.

Civic authorities in cities and towns have implemented special arrangements for the disposal of offals and other solid waste, ensuring cleanliness and hygiene during the three days of festivities.

The festival is traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, with the meat distributed among family members and the poor, emphasizing the values of charity and community.

Strict security arrangements have been made to thwart any untoward incidents during the Eid holidays.

Women also hang out with their friends, whereas elders also enjoy leisure time in their circles.

